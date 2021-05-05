FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.09% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 48.36% 51.64% -34.47% Daily -31.16% Weekly 69.56% Daily 40.09% Weekly -4.08% Daily -6.64% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20, price has moved 0.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.47% lower than yesterday and 31.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 69.56% higher than yesterday and 40.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.