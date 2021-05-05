FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The SEC is also considering transparency rules for stock-lending and short-selling - Gensler
  • The SEC is considering new disclosure rules for "total return" equity derivatives following the Archegos blowup - Gary Gensler
  • https://t.co/FIdn5HrUPK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Bz4nA0dru
  • Gamestop $GME upgraded from "B-" to "B" by S&P Global Ratings, outlook stable. Shares trying to muscle their way off session lows. #StocksToWatch #Trading https://t.co/Q41orfbiGn
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.29% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.10% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B2ChHRovLx
  • Here are the results of my poll asking whether yesterday's $NDX retreat is the start of a more meaningful correction or just short-term pullback. Honestly, surprised it is as close as it is https://t.co/diLGZKeEJl
  • US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/05/05/US-Dollar-Rattles-at-Resistance-EUR-USD-USD-CAD-USD-JPY.html $USD $EURUSD $USDCAD $USDJPY
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dVbfkqo2IR
  • Crypto update (24hrs): $BTC +5.9% $ETH +1.83% $LTC +18% $DOGE +8.7%
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.09% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

48.36%

51.64%

-34.47% Daily

-31.16% Weekly

69.56% Daily

40.09% Weekly

-4.08% Daily

-6.64% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20, price has moved 0.35% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.47% lower than yesterday and 31.16% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 69.56% higher than yesterday and 40.09% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.
2021-05-04 16:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2021-05-04 10:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish