EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Outlook: DAX 30 Breaking Down, EUR/USD Suffering From Rising Yields
2021-05-04 10:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: The Euro Bull vs The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Flag Forms as Double Bottom Breakout Stalls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-04 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Steady Ahead of BoE, UK Elections
2021-05-04 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-03 19:43:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar has recovered from the lows hit yesterday after a weak Manufacturing PMI. The $DXY tested around the 91.40 level again this morning and is now trading slightly lower, around 91.30. $USD https://t.co/XAZSrjm7hq
  • Looks like some news hit the tape here...only thing potentially relevant across my screen — that China sent military aircraft into Taiwanese airspace.
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Monetary Policy Report due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-04
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/9UFaESqKII
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/akYVmL7uv8
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/eL5S7x4WzK
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.79% Silver: -0.50% Gold: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lTbENMkHLq
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/URfIYJDIde
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.66% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/O39J0AUBGP
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.59% FTSE 100: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SBBDdNNBaE
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.42%

50.58%

-3.47% Daily

-0.89% Weekly

17.04% Daily

7.34% Weekly

5.92% Daily

3.11% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 26 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.47% lower than yesterday and 0.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.04% higher than yesterday and 7.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Apr 26, 2021 20:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.
2021-04-16 09:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.
2021-04-09 14:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.
2021-04-08 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish