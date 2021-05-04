Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • White House Press Secretary Psaki says that the Biden Administration takes inflation concerns seriously and agrees with Treasury Secretary Yellen's comment earlier that rates may need to rise $DXY $NDX $TNX
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Plunges into Multi-Month Support - #Aussie Levels - https://t.co/S6VAf72tbN https://t.co/px1AYWDA1I
  • SF Fed's Daly: - We're a long way from reaching jobs, price goals - A little inflation would be good for us - Sees inflation spurt as being transitory
  • we've got some movement to work with today... webinar starting right now. topics up for discussion 1) what's changed, and why are stocks backing down? 2) how transitory is transitory, looking at corn, lumber, copper 3) fx setups across the $usd https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/TJursAKFZG
  • An Update on the $BTCUSD levels discussed on Monday. . Support 53002, 51376/586 Critical. Key resistance steady at 58029/728... #Bitcoin https://t.co/uQjgIFkiY8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.46%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzWDvoj99G
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.84% Gold: -0.94% Silver: -2.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/m2MXqeYQdB
  • ...here is the long-term / big-picture context of the concentrated tech outperformance presented by the $NDX to $SPX ratio. We have overtaken the Dot-com peak in 2000, but look how rapid the rise to that peak was https://t.co/YwhIYprlQJ
  • Tech stocks, which have held an even more rarified status within outperforming US equities, are absorbing a serious body blow today. The $NDX to $SPX ratio threatening the lower bounds of a 10-month congestion following a multi-year charge https://t.co/UIqXoLLVRo
  • Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimates Q2 US GDP at 13.6% from 13.2%
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.44% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

50.72%

49.28%

56.00% Daily

54.13% Weekly

-22.85% Daily

-22.44% Weekly

3.75% Daily

3.69% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 26 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90, price has moved 7.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 56.00% higher than yesterday and 54.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.85% lower than yesterday and 22.44% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

