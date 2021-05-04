Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.44% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.72% 49.28% 56.00% Daily 54.13% Weekly -22.85% Daily -22.44% Weekly 3.75% Daily 3.69% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 26 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90, price has moved 7.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 56.00% higher than yesterday and 54.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.85% lower than yesterday and 22.44% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,792.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.