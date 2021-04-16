USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 5.50% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.67% 49.33% 11.88% Daily 18.26% Weekly -10.53% Daily -5.50% Weekly -0.43% Daily 5.21% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 02 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76, price has moved 2.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.88% higher than yesterday and 18.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.53% lower than yesterday and 5.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 02, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 106.76. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.