EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.61% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 48.72% 51.28% 2.11% Daily -28.21% Weekly 12.45% Daily 38.61% Weekly 7.16% Daily -4.63% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 3.26% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.11% higher than yesterday and 28.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.45% higher than yesterday and 38.61% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.