EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.61% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.72%
51.28%
2.11% Daily
-28.21% Weekly
12.45% Daily
38.61% Weekly
7.16% Daily
-4.63% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 3.26% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.11% higher than yesterday and 28.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.45% higher than yesterday and 38.61% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
