EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk as US Treasury Yields Aim Higher
2021-04-12 07:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Tilted to the Downside in Week Ahead
2021-04-11 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-12 08:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Even as Powell Highlights Strong Recovery
2021-04-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as Strong PPI Readings Boost Yields, USD Rises
2021-04-12 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Bonds, Gold, NZD, RBNZ, Bank Earnings
2021-04-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP to Resume Bearish Trend
2021-04-12 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY at a Big Spot for Directional Themes
2021-04-10 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EUR back above 1.19 despite reports from the Tagesspiegel that Germany may face a longer lockdown phase than previously thought
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) Actual: -2.9% Expected: -5.4% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5.4% Previous: -6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vAL5l728yd
  • RT @KyleR_IG: https://t.co/RopkrI3vhe
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (MAR) Actual: CNY2730B Expected: CNY2450B Previous: CNY1360B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7UYDmvffGJ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: CNY2450B Previous: CNY1360B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-12
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.30% Silver: -0.61% Oil - US Crude: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zdtlSWnvQN
  • Build you crude oil strategy with some basic key insights. Hone your trading skills here: https://t.co/ekflhEeXRX https://t.co/ASQshPqL0M
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

48.72%

51.28%

2.11% Daily

-28.21% Weekly

12.45% Daily

38.61% Weekly

7.16% Daily

-4.63% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 12 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89, price has moved 3.26% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.11% higher than yesterday and 28.21% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.45% higher than yesterday and 38.61% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 12, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.89. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.
2021-04-09 14:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.
2021-04-08 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 23, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-04-06 18:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
2021-04-01 04:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish