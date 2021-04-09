GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD retains the range-bound price action from earlier this week amid the limited reaction to the Federal Reserve Minutes. Get your $NZD market update @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/FQICSba00i https://t.co/vfWJIcZOVh
  • #Gold failed to break above the 1,760 level yesterday and headed back lower today, now trading just above the 1,740 level. The precious metal rose to a one month high yesterday before turning back downward. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/5tBBJ9AlTu
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YyOuujKzfl
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.22% Wall Street: 0.11% France 40: 0.00% US 500: -0.00% FTSE 100: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q2t9RAqUIM
  • - In financial markets, I'm more concerned about what I'm not seeing than what I see - Excessive accommodation for longer than needed has side effects
  • GBP/USD has lost over 500 pips in the last six weeks. Support levels remain under pressure. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/SRSPC1FqEa https://t.co/Hpg9v0fI2D
  • - Until its clear we've emerged from the virus, we won't be preemptive in tapering QE - I'll be on the side of advocating withdrawal from exceptional policies earlier rather than later as long as it's obvious we've weathered the pandemic
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9G0MiK5AS1
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Fed will have to adapt tactics coming out of the crisis - We're not out of the woods yet, still watching the virus closely #Fed $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.62% Gold: -0.85% Silver: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/R66ieA3X05
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.24% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.53%

49.47%

9.48% Daily

39.58% Weekly

-23.19% Daily

-31.24% Weekly

-9.55% Daily

-7.53% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 19 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75, price has moved 6.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.48% higher than yesterday and 39.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.19% lower than yesterday and 31.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 141.75. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

