FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 85.89% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 47.76% 52.24% -11.49% Daily -39.54% Weekly 12.55% Daily 85.89% Weekly -0.38% Daily -6.62% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 47.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.49% lower than yesterday and 39.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.55% higher than yesterday and 85.89% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.