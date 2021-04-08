FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
Bullish
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
News
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 16:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - Strong Resistance Keeping Rally at Bay For Now
2021-04-08 10:31:00
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-08 17:01:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Fed independence is well entrenched - Capacity for gov't to borrow is not endless
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EHiy7TaU0M
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Biggest risks to recovery remain COVID variants - I would not be surprised to see inflation at 2.5% or higher - Fed will not raise rates preemptively
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Lots of slack remains in labor force - Real unemployment remains around 9.1%
  • S&P 500 rising towards a record high resistance line. Nasdaq 100 lagging behind, keep an eye on this development. Get your #equities market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/IFRbbDbPvg https://t.co/2WNWYaTZJO
  • Welp, $SPX has cleared the previous 48 hours' range, but this is the most flaccid breakout I've ever seen. The 3-day ATR is <0.4% of spot. Most restrained trading for this benchmark index (at record highs) since Christmas 2019, before this comparable to Aug 8, 2018 and then 2017
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JQcIROnCv1
  • First dose, done. https://t.co/akaMEejD1z
  • $EURUSD has continued to strengthen amidst further US Dollar weakness, now trading back above the 1.1900 level and hitting a fresh two week high. $EUR $USD https://t.co/U1kWoeuaPK
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9nYeuSoEgA
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 85.89% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

47.76%

52.24%

-11.49% Daily

-39.54% Weekly

12.55% Daily

85.89% Weekly

-0.38% Daily

-6.62% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 47.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.49% lower than yesterday and 39.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.55% higher than yesterday and 85.89% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

