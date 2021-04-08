FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 85.89% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.76%
52.24%
-11.49% Daily
-39.54% Weekly
12.55% Daily
85.89% Weekly
-0.38% Daily
-6.62% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 47.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.09 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90, price has moved 2.06% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.49% lower than yesterday and 39.54% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.55% higher than yesterday and 85.89% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.