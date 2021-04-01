NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • Gold prices returned to above $1,700 from a key support level as the DXY US Dollar index retreated form a four-month high. Oil traders are anticipating OPEC+ to extend production cuts at a meeting today. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/01/Gold-Prices-Rebound-on-Weaker-USD-Crude-Oil-Holds-Breath-for-OPEC-Meeting.html https://t.co/yAoqu6jJSM
  • (#ASEAN Update) US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR $USD #USD $USDSGD $USDPHP $USDTHB $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/01/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDTHB-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SfDsV5IrwV
  • Visa’s announcement that it will utilize a stable coin backed by USD to settle transactions on the Ethereum network may open the door to further gains for the broader cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NbkgmbuFa9 https://t.co/yYMcvEjyDm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.14%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V4iPAV4cC6
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OZUHAnL58b
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LQGHlgNr6y
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% France 40: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5guJYZXeUx
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 1.37% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.38% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.38% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • USD/CHF appears ready to continue its run higher, supported by healthy technical momentum, as of quarter-end approaches. Get your $USDCHF market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/dy1diRHgIw https://t.co/TEuPT17bvW
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 5.07% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

49.59%

50.41%

-15.83% Daily

-2.91% Weekly

3.04% Daily

5.07% Weekly

-7.27% Daily

0.95% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 24 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.83% lower than yesterday and 2.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.04% higher than yesterday and 5.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

