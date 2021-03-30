GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.58% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 49.64% 50.36% 2.17% Daily -13.78% Weekly 16.88% Daily 25.58% Weekly 9.08% Daily 2.38% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 18 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39, price has moved 1.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.17% higher than yesterday and 13.78% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.88% higher than yesterday and 25.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.