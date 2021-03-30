News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
2021-03-30 06:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.58% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BULLISH

49.64%

50.36%

2.17% Daily

-13.78% Weekly

16.88% Daily

25.58% Weekly

9.08% Daily

2.38% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 18 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39, price has moved 1.05% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 2.17% higher than yesterday and 13.78% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.88% higher than yesterday and 25.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

