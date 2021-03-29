Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak on Lockdowns, Third Wave Fears
2021-03-28 00:00:00
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-28 16:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Levels to Watch as OPEC+ Meeting Looms
2021-03-27 15:00:00
News
Will Dow Jones Continue to Outperform Nasdaq 100 on Reflation Optimism?
2021-03-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-27 08:00:00
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-29 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-28 16:00:00
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2021-03-29 01:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2021-03-27 21:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: US Dollar Rally Driving USD/JPY to Fresh Multi-Month Highs
2021-03-28 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110
2021-03-27 04:00:00
Real Time News
  • Ever Given successfully refloated in Suez Canal - Inchcape via BBG
  • Nomura's loss warning is said to be tied to Archegos selloff - BBG
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/prRgRm1x5C
  • Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato: Responding to expanding virus cases with sense of caution - BBG $JPY
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% Silver: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HfZoXToggo
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SDzmt01BEf
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jXjvK9Ajv9
  • Vietnam 1Q GDP grows 4.48% YoY, undershooting estimates of a 5.7% print - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.91%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 87.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/O9gt6cDOXD
  • NZD taking the lion's share of losses so far. #NZDUSD may be aiming for a test of 0.69 if last week's low (0.6943) is cracked. 0.68 and 0.6750 are follow-on support levels https://t.co/ceFvQSacbu
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.30% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

12.74%

87.26%

-16.45% Daily

-38.40% Weekly

-1.40% Daily

7.30% Weekly

-3.62% Daily

-1.97% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 12.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.85 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10. The number of traders net-long is 16.45% lower than yesterday and 38.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.40% lower than yesterday and 7.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52.
2021-03-26 06:23:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Sep 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66.
2021-03-23 18:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
