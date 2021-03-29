Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.30% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BULLISH 12.74% 87.26% -16.45% Daily -38.40% Weekly -1.40% Daily 7.30% Weekly -3.62% Daily -1.97% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 12.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 6.85 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10. The number of traders net-long is 16.45% lower than yesterday and 38.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.40% lower than yesterday and 7.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.