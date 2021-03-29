Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Mar 11 when Germany 30 traded near 14,563.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.30% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
12.74%
87.26%
-16.45% Daily
-38.40% Weekly
-1.40% Daily
7.30% Weekly
-3.62% Daily
-1.97% Weekly
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.
