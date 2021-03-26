AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.44% 49.56% 18.65% Daily 27.22% Weekly -10.71% Daily -12.79% Weekly 2.02% Daily 3.65% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 11 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52, price has moved 1.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.65% higher than yesterday and 27.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.71% lower than yesterday and 12.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.