AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Mexican Peso Gains on Banxico Rate Hold, Sending USD/MXN Towards Key Support
2021-03-25 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (FEB) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -1.5% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • 🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) Actual: -3.7% Expected: -3.5% Previous: -5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.83% France 40: 0.82% FTSE 100: 0.75% US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/a8JzFX3DhS
  • Suez Canal ship's rescue effort is said to take at least a week - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales ex Fuel YoY (FEB) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.5% Previous: -3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Retail Sales YoY (FEB) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-26
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/hYTNVzaOZW
  • AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/39YfDegWUU
  • (Commodities) Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data #CrudeOil #WTI #SuezCanal #Gold https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/03/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-Look-Past-Suez-Canal-Blockage-Gold-May-Rise-on-US-PCE-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/JNTIXINBAl
  • Reflation optimism and vaccine rollouts led to a rotation from tech into cyclical sectors, boosting the #DowJones while pulling off the tech-heavy #NASDAQ100 . Will this trend be sustained? https://t.co/9Z5nEerCsE
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 12.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.44%

49.56%

18.65% Daily

27.22% Weekly

-10.71% Daily

-12.79% Weekly

2.02% Daily

3.65% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 11 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52, price has moved 1.46% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.65% higher than yesterday and 27.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.71% lower than yesterday and 12.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 84.52. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

