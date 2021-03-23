NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Sep 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Bullard: - US Dollar to remain the global reserve currency for the foreseeable future - BBG $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.43%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3aP4r7M8lW
  • GameStop Q4 Earnings: Adjusted EPS: $1.34 vs Est $1.43 Guidance suspended currently - BBG $GME
  • Gamestop $GME misses on both top and bottom lines, shares jump 5.5% initially
  • Fed's Brainard: - There are clear fragilities in money markets that the Fed has programs to study - Discussion of tapering is not pertinent to the current period, with the focus still being on restoring the job market
  • Fed's Brainard: - We have seen some asset classes move to the high end of their historic price range - Fed is keeping an eye on financial vulnerabilities, but monetary policy is a blunt tool to address them
  • Fed's Brainard: - I would be concerned by disorderly bond market movements that threated Fed's goals - I have not seen analysis that shows pandemic changes in work patterns and other behavior are here to stay
  • We've been waiting for this for a while. The appeal to raise capital and cash out is just too tempting. I was wondering whether they went the traditional route or the SPAC https://t.co/iM7cghUQQY
  • Robinhood is said to have confidentially filed for U.S. IPO - BBG
  • The GME earnings take will be either 'we knew it' (better than expected) or 'earnings is backwards looking and doesn't account for the disruption ahead ' (worse than expected). Perception dictates everything
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Sep 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Sep 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

50.27%

49.73%

43.41% Daily

41.76% Weekly

-7.81% Daily

-20.61% Weekly

12.37% Daily

1.94% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 30 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66, price has moved 5.71% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 43.41% higher than yesterday and 41.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.81% lower than yesterday and 20.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Sep 30, 2020 when NZD/USD traded near 0.66. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.
2021-03-12 09:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.
2021-03-11 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish