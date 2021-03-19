News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-18 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
2021-03-18 18:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/TrCQy6wZD8
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6CMz5oRH6y
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (MAR) Actual: -16 Expected: -20 Previous: -23 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 00:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -20 Previous: -23 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • RT @FxWestwater: Nasdaq 100 Index Sinks on Treasury Volatility. AUD Retail Sales, BOJ in Focus Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/03/18/Nasdaq-100-Index-Sinks-on-Treasury-Volatility-AUD-Retail-Sales-BOJ-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 66.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.62%), materials (-1.95%) and information technology (-1.75%) were among the worst performers, whereas healthcare (+1.16%) and financials (+0.30%) gained modestly. https://t.co/f8PwiS4XjZ
  • The GBP faces an array of technical levels that may provide decisive turning points in price action against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Get your $GBP market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nt6H3BEjrd https://t.co/PMc4snLIcA
  • 🇯🇵 Core Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.76% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

50.00%

50.00%

21.69% Daily

5.36% Weekly

-15.26% Daily

-1.76% Weekly

-0.10% Daily

1.67% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.53% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.69% higher than yesterday and 5.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.26% lower than yesterday and 1.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.
2021-03-12 09:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.
2021-03-11 17:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20.
2021-03-08 15:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish