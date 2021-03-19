EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.76% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 21.69% Daily 5.36% Weekly -15.26% Daily -1.76% Weekly -0.10% Daily 1.67% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.53% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.69% higher than yesterday and 5.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.26% lower than yesterday and 1.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.