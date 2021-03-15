News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-14 16:00:00
2021-03-14 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Well Supported as Global Central Banks Meet
2021-03-14 00:00:00
2021-03-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-14 16:00:00
2021-03-14 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
2021-03-15 06:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-14 16:00:00
2021-03-14 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-14 16:00:00
2021-03-14 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
2021-03-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-14 16:00:00
2021-03-14 16:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
2021-03-13 06:10:00
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/nhtxAQhtQX
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (FEB) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.3% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • - We watch interest rates in financial markets very closely - Rise in rates in the market is consistent with the change in economic outlook
  • - Would expect next BoE forecasts (due May) would show a lower peak in unemployment - Expects pickup in inflation towards 2% in next few months, but questions whether the pickup in inflation is sustained
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (FEB) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.8% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-15
  • - We now have a more balanced picture of risks with a build-up of savings being an upside risk $GBP
  • BoE Governor Bailey says he is more positive but with a large dose of caution about the recovery, adds that the economic effects of Covid restriction appear to be reducing, while the economy is expected to get back to pre-Covid level around the end of this year $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.16%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 83.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qrpbn46K7W
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 56.58% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BULLISH

16.56%

83.44%

-3.79% Daily

-38.83% Weekly

1.24% Daily

56.58% Weekly

0.37% Daily

24.45% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 16.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60. The number of traders net-long is 3.79% lower than yesterday and 38.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 56.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

