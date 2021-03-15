Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 56.58% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
16.56%
83.44%
-3.79% Daily
-38.83% Weekly
1.24% Daily
56.58% Weekly
0.37% Daily
24.45% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 16.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60. The number of traders net-long is 3.79% lower than yesterday and 38.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 56.58% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
