Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.

EUR/USD
Bullish
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-11 21:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
2021-03-12 07:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
Real Time News
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/NdigKBcX9J
  • Italy to impose nationwide Coronavirus lockdown over Easter weekend - draft decree $EUR
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (JAN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: -2.4% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • BoJ likely to insert clearer guidance in its policy statement next week on what it sees as acceptable level of fluctuation in long term yields - sources
  • ECB's Vasiliauskas says difficult to see economy turning a corner before Autumn
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/RyHVGhedOc
  • - Some German states are seeing more Covid-19 patients in ICU units
  • Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Bitcoin strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Lcx9eb9s6r
  • German Health Agency Head says we are at the start of the third Coronavirus wave, adds that case numbers have been too high for a while $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.11%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 80.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UlKpv8M2di
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.

Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.

Research, Research Team
Bitcoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.20% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Bitcoin

BULLISH

65.07%

34.93%

-1.48% Daily

-8.33% Weekly

7.73% Daily

16.20% Weekly

1.55% Daily

-1.03% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 65.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37. The number of traders net-long is 1.48% lower than yesterday and 8.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.73% higher than yesterday and 16.20% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

