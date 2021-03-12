Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.20% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Bitcoin BULLISH 65.07% 34.93% -1.48% Daily -8.33% Weekly 7.73% Daily 16.20% Weekly 1.55% Daily -1.03% Weekly

Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 65.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Bitcoin since Jan 02 when Bitcoin traded near 32,175.37. The number of traders net-long is 1.48% lower than yesterday and 8.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.73% higher than yesterday and 16.20% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.