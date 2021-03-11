France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.05% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
19.25%
80.75%
-44.07% Daily
-46.28% Weekly
6.25% Daily
16.05% Weekly
-9.43% Daily
-5.14% Weekly
France 40: Retail trader data shows 19.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70. The number of traders net-long is 44.07% lower than yesterday and 46.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.25% higher than yesterday and 16.05% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.