France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.05% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 19.25% 80.75% -44.07% Daily -46.28% Weekly 6.25% Daily 16.05% Weekly -9.43% Daily -5.14% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 19.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70. The number of traders net-long is 44.07% lower than yesterday and 46.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.25% higher than yesterday and 16.05% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.