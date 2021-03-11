France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.25% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/11IKf1ipIN
  • White House says Biden to sign $1.9trillion stimulus bill today
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied alongside US Treasury yields. That dynamic seems poised to continue as the narrative around the ‘reflation trade’ gathers pace.Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/14c9V87LIT https://t.co/dHTEoLtQm9
  • $NDX structure continuing to improve, another fresh high post-ECB. support base built around prior res, now testing above the half-way point of the pullback move ~13k $Nasdaq $QQQ https://t.co/9SqxktBOiF https://t.co/ETOp2iBygj
  • France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to France 40 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qNiPBKjhLC
  • USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.2569) following the limited reaction to the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/OaYleQlfWE https://t.co/nwx7hsCedq
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.51% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cFxhPQ959Z
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- $XAUUSD Bulls Face #FOMC - https://t.co/X08SVmw4aD https://t.co/WVG9N9XfWY
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.37% Wall Street: 0.97% FTSE 100: -0.06% France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KYQYdesMeM
  • starting to breach, fresh march lows $USDCAD 1.2500 the big level underneath - cad jobs tomorrow https://t.co/SMfBTG5vDd https://t.co/hqH5oqkdpx
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 16.05% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BULLISH

19.25%

80.75%

-44.07% Daily

-46.28% Weekly

6.25% Daily

16.05% Weekly

-9.43% Daily

-5.14% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 19.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 4.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long France 40 since Nov 11 when France 40 traded near 5,439.70. The number of traders net-long is 44.07% lower than yesterday and 46.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.25% higher than yesterday and 16.05% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20.
2021-03-08 15:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.
2021-03-08 13:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
2021-03-05 13:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bullish