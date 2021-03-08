Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 55.93% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
16.62%
83.38%
-18.71% Daily
-64.23% Weekly
58.57% Daily
55.93% Weekly
36.94% Daily
0.06% Weekly
Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 16.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 5.02 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 30 since Jan 09 when Germany 30 traded near 14,102.20. The number of traders net-long is 18.71% lower than yesterday and 64.23% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 58.57% higher than yesterday and 55.93% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.
