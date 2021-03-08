News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-08 14:30:00
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-08 03:00:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, ECB, BoC, Treasuries
2021-03-08 15:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Searching for a Bottom - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-08 13:24:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: USDJPY Vulnerable to Pullback amid Bullish Surge
2021-03-08 12:36:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Real Time News
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.72%

50.28%

11.72% Daily

-9.99% Weekly

30.57% Daily

13.98% Weekly

20.47% Daily

0.65% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 26 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 0.52% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.72% higher than yesterday and 9.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.57% higher than yesterday and 13.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

