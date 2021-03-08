AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.98% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.72% 50.28% 11.72% Daily -9.99% Weekly 30.57% Daily 13.98% Weekly 20.47% Daily 0.65% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 26 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77, price has moved 0.52% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.72% higher than yesterday and 9.99% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.57% higher than yesterday and 13.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 26, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.77. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.