EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.34% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
40.00%
60.00%
-18.62% Daily
-0.84% Weekly
8.59% Daily
27.34% Weekly
-4.22% Daily
14.34% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 40.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. The number of traders net-long is 18.62% lower than yesterday and 0.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.59% higher than yesterday and 27.34% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
