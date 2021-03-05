EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
2021-03-05 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (FEB) Actual: 60 Previous: 48.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.01%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 65.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/q3gbYf0aeX
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.23% Gold: -0.13% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wepezTNX1A
  • $WTI Crude Oil is now trading right around the 66.00 level, at its highest point since April of 2019. $OIL $USO https://t.co/fA3XVobFms
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a (FEB) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 48.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-05
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.98% Wall Street: 0.94% FTSE 100: 0.78% France 40: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/YQgZInajKl
  • $USD now back to pre-NFP levels, topside move lasted for about five minutes before sellers started to fade it out $DXY #NFP https://t.co/9kt9WqGPIl
  • BoE's Haskel: - It is prudent for banks to start preparations for negative rates regardless of the current policy stance - There is relatively little risk of sustained above-target inflation over the next few years #BoE $GBP
  • US Dollar trading on its front foot headed into the opening bell on Wall Street. Surging Treasury yields remains the talk of the town and supportive of the USD. Get your #jobsreport from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/fSW2Y1390m #NFP https://t.co/u6yHWZvN0c
  • BoE's Haskel: - We expect the UK to return to pre-pandemic growth but it will not make up for lost time - Expect some economic scarring in the medium term #BoE $GBP
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

40.00%

60.00%

-18.62% Daily

-0.84% Weekly

8.59% Daily

27.34% Weekly

-4.22% Daily

14.34% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 40.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. The number of traders net-long is 18.62% lower than yesterday and 0.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.59% higher than yesterday and 27.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.
2021-03-02 17:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/CHF
Bullish