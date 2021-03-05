EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.34% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 40.00% 60.00% -18.62% Daily -0.84% Weekly 8.59% Daily 27.34% Weekly -4.22% Daily 14.34% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 40.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Nov 20 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. The number of traders net-long is 18.62% lower than yesterday and 0.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.59% higher than yesterday and 27.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.