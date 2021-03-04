News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Breaking: Crude Oil Prices Spike on Saudi and OPEC Surprise
2021-03-04 16:18:00
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
Real Time News
  • $USDCHF has continued to strength today, now above the 0.9280 level, trading around the highs hit in late September. The pair has performed strongly since mid February as US rates have continued higher, rising from 0.8900 by nearly 400 pips to its current levels. $USD $CHF https://t.co/qrHY8Sy2sf
  • Against the backdrop of rising bond yields, both the Bank of England and European Central Bank will meet over the next two weeks. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/bcdEfLJjJ7 https://t.co/vXmdohw4VK
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5dv539nKye
  • US Indices are struggling again today. The Nasdaq is now down 10% from the record highs of mid February, entering correction territory. The $VIX has risen to its highest level since last week's bond market event. DOW -1.31% NDX -2.37% SPX -1.48% RUT -2.68% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM https://t.co/VKbWrCcymL
  • #Bitcoin battle-lines drawn. . . Updated 240min $BTCUSD https://t.co/epcJWYYoQh https://t.co/duPBPAM0Ps
  • Overall, Powell sticks with the current Fed stance and hence the move with the USD and UST yields higher, while gold tests 1700 https://t.co/78ds2uS2i9
  • #Gold is hitting fresh nine-month low in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell's speech, falling to currently trade right around $1,700 for the first time since June of 2020. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/6OJ5Fn4Kn8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Lgws7z82Gc
  • $Silver testing confluent support, trendline + 23.6 fibo $SLV $XAG https://t.co/UTHhXzPS1v
  • $EURUSD tripping back down to the 1.2000 level on these Powell comments https://t.co/SAAMVbJtpe https://t.co/NXBumuo4qA
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.81% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

31.65%

68.35%

-34.82% Daily

-22.35% Weekly

30.46% Daily

13.81% Weekly

-0.94% Daily

-0.81% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 31.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.16 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80. The number of traders net-long is 34.82% lower than yesterday and 22.35% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.46% higher than yesterday and 13.81% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

