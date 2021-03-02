News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.29% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Silver: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LMrQaQ7B2w
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DPKYqyxoxs
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3l4wXOECwe
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.71% Germany 30: 0.36% France 40: 0.27% Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dBKsn9756w
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/D6pqxwS0eY
  • Coming up at half past the hour... my free webinar on market sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars #sentiment
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (FEB) Actual: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (FEB) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • 💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (FEB) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • Italy will likely seek more stimulus as the outlook for coronavirus worsens $EUR
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.35% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.65%

50.35%

1.41% Daily

-29.49% Weekly

12.04% Daily

40.35% Weekly

6.50% Daily

-5.92% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 09 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58, price has moved 2.23% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.41% higher than yesterday and 29.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.04% higher than yesterday and 40.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

