USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.35% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.65% 50.35% 1.41% Daily -29.49% Weekly 12.04% Daily 40.35% Weekly 6.50% Daily -5.92% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 09 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58, price has moved 2.23% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.41% higher than yesterday and 29.49% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.04% higher than yesterday and 40.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.