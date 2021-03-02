EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Struggling to Keep Hold of 1.2000 as the US Dollar Pullback Continues
2021-03-02 10:10:00
EURUSD At Key Support While S&P 500 Recovers as Yields Level Out
2021-03-02 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Positioning Data Show Retail Traders Long Silver and Gold | Webinar
2021-03-02 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Last Line of Defence
2021-03-02 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support?
2021-03-02 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Extend Near-Term Downtrend
2021-03-02 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bull Run Faces Stern Resistance
2021-03-02 15:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Brainard: There are some signs of stretched asset valuations, but not broadly so. #Fed $USD $SPY
  • British #Pound Forecast: #Sterling Snaps Six Week Rally- Cable Support? - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/qF1eHjmjZR https://t.co/JT10LqVmZC
  • Fed's Brainard: - Even after economic conditions warrant liftoff, changes in the policy rate are likely to be gradual - Asset purchases will continue at least at their current pace until substantial further progress has been made towards Fed's goals #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Brainard: - Vaccinations, fiscal measures, and monetary policy point to a strong modal outlook for 2021 - Considerably uncertainty remains #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Brainard: - There is no reason to expect an enduring jump in inflationary pressures - Inflation remains low but expectations have moved closer to 2% - The Fed has the necessary tools and will act if inflation rises immoderately #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Brainard: - Expected path of the US economy has strengthened with the prospect of vaccinations and fiscal stimulus - Risks still remain and we are currently far from our goals #Fed $USD
  • Webinar starting right now - topics for today 1. USD messy, NFP on Fri and FOMC in 2 weeks 2. Yen weakness as risk-on proxy 3. GBP, AUD and CAD setups around the $USD https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.48%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4vN2Osbze5
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-02
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.62% Gold: 0.62% Silver: 0.49% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/73QCkNI3J9
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.68% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

51.78%

48.22%

39.74% Daily

15.52% Weekly

-4.79% Daily

-17.68% Weekly

14.02% Daily

-3.29% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 19 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74, price has moved 0.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.74% higher than yesterday and 15.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.79% lower than yesterday and 17.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Feb 09, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 104.58.
2021-03-02 11:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish