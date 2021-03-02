EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.68% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 51.78% 48.22% 39.74% Daily 15.52% Weekly -4.79% Daily -17.68% Weekly 14.02% Daily -3.29% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 19 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74, price has moved 0.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.74% higher than yesterday and 15.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.79% lower than yesterday and 17.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Feb 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 127.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.