Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-02-27 11:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Signals More Losses Ahead
2021-02-27 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.25% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

51.15%

48.85%

9.47% Daily

61.11% Weekly

2.64% Daily

-37.25% Weekly

6.02% Daily

-8.75% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40, price has moved 2.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.47% higher than yesterday and 61.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 37.25% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

