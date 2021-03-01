Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.25% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 51.15% 48.85% 9.47% Daily 61.11% Weekly 2.64% Daily -37.25% Weekly 6.02% Daily -8.75% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40, price has moved 2.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.47% higher than yesterday and 61.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 37.25% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.