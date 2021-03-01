Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.25% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.15%
48.85%
9.47% Daily
61.11% Weekly
2.64% Daily
-37.25% Weekly
6.02% Daily
-8.75% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40, price has moved 2.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.47% higher than yesterday and 61.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 37.25% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
