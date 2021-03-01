News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing ECB Weekly Bond Purchases
2021-03-01 07:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-03-01 11:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Lower Ahead of This Week's Budget
2021-03-01 09:00:00
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 14:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 67.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xGzM0SUjeR
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into start of the week / month! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • wrote up the $Gold forecast for this week, a major level already in-play ~1725. #NFP the big item on the calendar, but lots of space on the chart until Friday https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2021/02/27/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Tanks-Hard-as-Yields-Inflation-Fears-Climb.html https://t.co/xrlEzFbspb
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0epJpm4UcD
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • The US Dollar has begun the week strongly, The $DXY has risen back above the 91.00 level to trade around its February highs. $USD https://t.co/RxZTJZpbSL
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/kJiIvjD1Bw
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (FEB) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-01
Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.50% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

50.82%

49.18%

25.58% Daily

30.82% Weekly

15.41% Daily

-35.50% Weekly

20.37% Daily

-13.11% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37, price has moved 2.20% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.58% higher than yesterday and 30.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.41% higher than yesterday and 35.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

