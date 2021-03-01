GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.50% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 50.82% 49.18% 25.58% Daily 30.82% Weekly 15.41% Daily -35.50% Weekly 20.37% Daily -13.11% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 04 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37, price has moved 2.20% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.58% higher than yesterday and 30.82% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.41% higher than yesterday and 35.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 04, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.