EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.21% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.01% 49.99% 28.61% Daily 11.28% Weekly 15.68% Daily -23.21% Weekly 21.80% Daily -9.12% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 18 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21, price has moved 0.37% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 28.61% higher than yesterday and 11.28% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.68% higher than yesterday and 23.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 18, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.21. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.