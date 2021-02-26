AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.03% 49.97% 21.21% Daily 33.02% Weekly -35.10% Daily -39.38% Weekly -15.45% Daily -16.70% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 02 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76, price has moved 1.93% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.21% higher than yesterday and 33.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.10% lower than yesterday and 39.38% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.