EUR/USD
Bearish
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
2021-02-26 12:00:00
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Real Time News
  • Gold has set a fresh 7 month low - testing below a huge spot of confluent support ahead of month-end the break happened overnight, and we've now seen about 7 hours of posturing above the 1750 level $Gold $GC $GLD https://t.co/QsFNeU4E9J https://t.co/hkHqj97Vap
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/izRyhYLOFW
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/Z7TayeGRXB
  • 🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: ZAR11.83B Expected: ZAR15.2B Previous: ZAR32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • 🇮🇳 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q4) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -7.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: $-1.236B Previous: $6.262B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 13.9% Expected: 13.9% Previous: 14.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • S&P 500 back down to support area (3805-10) https://t.co/VgJHDImfZY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.38%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XtCpP1uEI6
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: ZAR15.2B Previous: ZAR 32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 39.38% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.03%

49.97%

21.21% Daily

33.02% Weekly

-35.10% Daily

-39.38% Weekly

-15.45% Daily

-16.70% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 02 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76, price has moved 1.93% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.21% higher than yesterday and 33.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.10% lower than yesterday and 39.38% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.76. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

