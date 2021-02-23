Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 React Differently to a Return of Taper Tantrum Fears
2021-02-23 05:30:00
2021-02-23 05:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
2021-02-22 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
2021-02-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
2021-02-23 03:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
2021-02-22 16:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Reopening Plan Capping EUR/GBP, Buoying GBP/USD
2021-02-23 07:30:00
2021-02-23 07:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
2021-02-22 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
2021-02-22 21:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.78% Gold: -0.16% Silver: -1.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hH9erw9cSq
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/9JdqsIVAj1
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HW7oSZgWOI
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.20% France 40: -0.40% FTSE 100: -0.56% US 500: -0.72% Germany 30: -1.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mAKOjAZcg6
  • Tesla getting uglier - now down 8% at $655 https://t.co/gC7pNdv702 https://t.co/ln6k7twlCy
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cz4shCQKUU
  • Coming up in 10 minutes, at half past: my weekly webinar on market #sentiment. Do join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/N4W5hfNMEB
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (JAN) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.9% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-23
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (JAN) Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-23
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.01% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

57.11%

42.89%

39.23% Daily

69.90% Weekly

-12.39% Daily

-37.01% Weekly

11.15% Daily

-1.67% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 57.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.33 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.23% higher than yesterday and 69.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.39% lower than yesterday and 37.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

