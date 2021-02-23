Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 37.01% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 57.11% 42.89% 39.23% Daily 69.90% Weekly -12.39% Daily -37.01% Weekly 11.15% Daily -1.67% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 57.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.33 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40, price has moved 0.25% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 39.23% higher than yesterday and 69.90% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.39% lower than yesterday and 37.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 13,680.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.