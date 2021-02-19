EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 28, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 46.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.81% 50.19% -19.76% Daily -29.84% Weekly 29.81% Daily 46.74% Weekly -0.74% Daily -4.95% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 28 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.01% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.76% lower than yesterday and 29.84% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.81% higher than yesterday and 46.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 28, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.