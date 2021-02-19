News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Fading Momentum Could Trigger Pullback
2021-02-19 07:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Drops as Treasury Yields Rise, Will XAU/USD Fall Further?
2021-02-18 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • wash week in the $USD Tuesday-Wednesday strength erased on Thursday and Friday. Did help to make a right shoulder on this h&s pattern, puts focus on neckline around ~90 level for next week $DXY $Dollar https://t.co/tg2zQ8evii
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.00% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5un3VDVSF7
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • $WTI Crude Oil is trading around its lowest point of the week today. WTI had rallied in February, rising from 52.00 at the beginning of the month to a high of 62.00 yesterday, before turning back downward to currently trade slightly below the 60.00 level. $OIL $USO https://t.co/XctIdf7yJR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkin Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OcCEeS3CI8
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/PqgikOmYtx
  • BoE's Vlieghe says negative rates could be needed later this year or into next year $GBP
  • BoE's Vlieghe says he is worried that resulting labour market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary than the BoE's central projection $GBP
  • BoE's Vlieghe says his preferred path for policy would be to keep the current monetary stimulus in pace until well into 2023 or 2024
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.54% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.27%

49.73%

15.78% Daily

12.51% Weekly

-15.48% Daily

-18.54% Weekly

-2.20% Daily

-5.42% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00, price has moved 9.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.78% higher than yesterday and 12.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.48% lower than yesterday and 18.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12.
2021-02-18 11:23:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.
2021-02-18 04:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-02-18 01:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.
2021-01-29 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude