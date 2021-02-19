Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.54% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 50.27% 49.73% 15.78% Daily 12.51% Weekly -15.48% Daily -18.54% Weekly -2.20% Daily -5.42% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 01 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00, price has moved 9.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.78% higher than yesterday and 12.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.48% lower than yesterday and 18.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.