EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-02-18 01:23:00
EUR/USD Rate Pullback Emerges Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-02-17 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.
2021-02-18 04:23:00
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-17 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-18 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-02-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 3.6 Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • 🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (FEB) Actual: -19 Previous: -19 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.98%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bd4cJv9xVc
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR #ASEAN #USD $USDSGD $USDPHP $USDTHB $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/02/18/US-Dollar-Technical-Outlook-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDTHB-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/PIntDOUMYV
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SQjHOPQy0p
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (JAN) due at 05:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (FEB) due at 05:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -19 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.21% France 40: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.10% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ogntgDhj36
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/tyz1uOphl3
  • The Bank of England’s neutral stance, falling Covid-19 cases and a rapid increase in vaccinations may put a premium on the British Pound. Key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD and EUR/GBP. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/fvT4rVdxNh https://t.co/uHA64KTWLY
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.

Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.

Research, Research Team
Gold Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Gold

BEARISH

88.53%

11.47%

8.35% Daily

26.72% Weekly

-3.36% Daily

-24.57% Weekly

6.87% Daily

17.55% Weekly

Gold: Retail trader data shows 88.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.72 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36. The number of traders net-long is 8.35% higher than yesterday and 26.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.36% lower than yesterday and 24.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

