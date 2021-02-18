EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.61% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.45%
49.55%
18.52% Daily
22.72% Weekly
-9.19% Daily
-24.61% Weekly
2.96% Daily
-6.40% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.01% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.52% higher than yesterday and 22.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.19% lower than yesterday and 24.61% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
