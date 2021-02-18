EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.61% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 50.45% 49.55% 18.52% Daily 22.72% Weekly -9.19% Daily -24.61% Weekly 2.96% Daily -6.40% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.01% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.52% higher than yesterday and 22.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.19% lower than yesterday and 24.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.