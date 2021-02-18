News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-02-18 01:23:00
EUR/USD Rate Pullback Emerges Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-02-17 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-17 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
2021-02-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-02-17 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The DAX 30, FTSE 100 and S&P 500 have been pushing higher as of late, but retail trader positioning hints that a couple of these may turn lower ahead. What are key levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/QP74vOfUYJ https://t.co/42H2TsDUYN
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TwF1RspVYY
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Looks Past Jobs Report, Focusing on S&P 500 and Sentiment W/@BrendanFaganFx Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/18/AUDUSD-Looks-Past-Jobs-Report-Focusing-on-SP-500-and-Sentiment.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https…
  • $AUDUSD is turning slightly lower after the Australian jobs report. Full-time employment sees a strong 59.0k jobs added but part-time employment drops by 29.8k, with the unemployment rate falling to 6.4% from 6.6% https://t.co/neSPkbLOdr
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (JAN) Actual: 59K Previous: 35.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (JAN) Actual: 29.1K Expected: 40K Previous: 50K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 6.4 Expected: 6.5% Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 35.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Employment Change (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 40K Previous: 50K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.5% Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.61% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

50.45%

49.55%

18.52% Daily

22.72% Weekly

-9.19% Daily

-24.61% Weekly

2.96% Daily

-6.40% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Feb 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20, price has moved 0.01% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 18.52% higher than yesterday and 22.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.19% lower than yesterday and 24.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 05, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.
2021-01-29 17:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78.
2021-01-27 16:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.
2021-01-25 14:23:00
Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.
Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.
2021-01-22 09:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish