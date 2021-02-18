EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.65% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.88% 49.12% 78.57% Daily 38.38% Weekly -19.20% Daily -18.65% Weekly 12.01% Daily 2.93% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 19 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12, price has moved 1.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 78.57% higher than yesterday and 38.38% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.20% lower than yesterday and 18.65% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.