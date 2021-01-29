GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 47.07% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BULLISH 26.27% 73.73% -10.05% Daily -14.72% Weekly 9.94% Daily 47.07% Weekly 3.88% Daily 23.56% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 26.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.81 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40. The number of traders net-long is 10.05% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.94% higher than yesterday and 47.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.