GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40.

News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-29 09:00:00
AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Turn Higher on Wall Street Optimism
2021-01-29 00:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Track Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-29 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Market Rout Resumes, Boosting US Dollar
2021-01-29 06:08:00
News
British Pound Outlook: Bank of England and Covid-19 will Drive GBP Price Action
2021-01-29 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Downside Pressure, Support Tested
2021-01-28 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Outlooks - Strong Trends But Overbought Signals are Flashing
2021-01-29 12:00:00
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 47.07% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

26.27%

73.73%

-10.05% Daily

-14.72% Weekly

9.94% Daily

47.07% Weekly

3.88% Daily

23.56% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 26.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.81 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Jun 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 134.40. The number of traders net-long is 10.05% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.94% higher than yesterday and 47.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

