News
ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open
2021-01-27 14:35:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
News
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
News
Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
2021-01-27 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Real Time News
  • To anyone previously registered, it seems the event chain has expired and you'll have to re-register for future webinars. I apologize for the inconvenience
  • $USDJPY has strengthened today, rising around 50 pips from 103.60 to currently trade around the 104.10 level. The pair is now trading around its highest level since January 14th. $USD $JPY https://t.co/g3qQ6fv92y
  • The Bitcoin bull has taken a back seat, at least for now, but speculative fervor continues to run high as witnessed by the saga taking place in the stock of Gamestop. Get your $btc market update @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/0Q8PxyUIkc https://t.co/5Zd757G01L
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LVW3HOb4al
  • While $GME keeps flying (red here), the $SPX is threatening to break lower from its persistent bullish pattern. It's possible they continue to diverge, but 'the market' is not represented by small pockets of the financial system for long https://t.co/G8iNzVsRQs
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Out Ahead of the Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/27/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Breaks-Out-Ahead-of-the-Fed.html $USDCAD https://t.co/gGpFnatOv3
  • Wow. So much activity in the markets right now that self-directed trader brokers' platforms are struggling to cover it. Incredible. https://t.co/s8yGxFo2p7
  • $WTI Crude sold off this morning to slightly below 52.00 before reversing to around 53.00 following the #EIA report of the largest draw since July. $OIL $USO https://t.co/wQxhRdQeDj
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.79% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GF7yIjRLKl
  • Going live for this week's webinar in 10 minutes! I'll do a quick walkthrough the talk of the town, $GME followed by some other instances currently unfolding and events from history Then we'll wrap with a look at the indices as always Join here - https://t.co/nGT3qVJdCX
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.31% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.55%

49.45%

13.72% Daily

-4.43% Weekly

-20.30% Daily

-16.31% Weekly

-6.10% Daily

-10.69% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when AUD/USD traded near 0.78, price has moved 0.96% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.72% higher than yesterday and 4.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.30% lower than yesterday and 16.31% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

