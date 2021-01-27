AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.31% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.55% 49.45% 13.72% Daily -4.43% Weekly -20.30% Daily -16.31% Weekly -6.10% Daily -10.69% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.55% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 20 when AUD/USD traded near 0.78, price has moved 0.96% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.72% higher than yesterday and 4.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.30% lower than yesterday and 16.31% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.