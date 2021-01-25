Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Bullish or Bearish Amid Major Events
2021-01-25 12:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-25 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-24 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Unable to Break Through Technical Chart Resistance
2021-01-25 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steady, Euro Slips, GBP Benefits From Vaccine Success - US Market Open
2021-01-25 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upside Intact, EUR/GBP Outlook Bearish
2021-01-25 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japan’s Tighter Lockdown and FOMC in Focus
2021-01-25 11:51:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.04% Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RkfNp3MQFJ
  • $GBPUSD is working its way into a 'terminal wedge' (meaning it will just run out of area). There is a bullish slant to the move which will may shape its tempo on the eventual break (of necessity or intent) https://t.co/9tAmwhRRGA
  • $EURUSD recently hit a fresh intraday low, falling from a morning high around 1.2180 by over 50 pips to currently trade around 1.2125. $EUR $USD https://t.co/sAmlUXzHRI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 67.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ynTWWAOg90
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.15% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mGonw6VUtN
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.21% Wall Street: -0.35% FTSE 100: -0.94% France 40: -1.21% Germany 30: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Doo7fWrpDf
  • Markets have digested the realization that the rollout of the vaccine campaign does mean an immediate solution to the current economic and social problems. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/6L1lXf8W82 https://t.co/29E7PkyyaV
  • The $DXY continues to hold above the psychological level of 90 and is testing around 90.30 this morning. $USD https://t.co/ZoLnf9pCDE
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uMIVmW3vUW
  • ECB's Lane: - If favorable financing conditions can be maintained, maximum amount of asset purchases may not be necessary - Recent intensification of pandemic represents a significant downside risk, requires continuation of various fiscal support measures #ECB $EUR
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.23% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

54.86%

45.14%

81.04% Daily

47.56% Weekly

-17.53% Daily

-32.23% Weekly

17.59% Daily

-3.65% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 54.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 11 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60, price has moved 4.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 81.04% higher than yesterday and 47.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.53% lower than yesterday and 32.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.
Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.
2021-01-22 09:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.
2021-01-19 10:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
2021-01-19 01:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish