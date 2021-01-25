Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.23% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 54.86% 45.14% 81.04% Daily 47.56% Weekly -17.53% Daily -32.23% Weekly 17.59% Daily -3.65% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 54.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.22 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 11 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60, price has moved 4.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 81.04% higher than yesterday and 47.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.53% lower than yesterday and 32.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 when Germany 30 traded near 13,135.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.