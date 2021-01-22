Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Central Bank Watch: BOC & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-01-21 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-21 21:05:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/RSHYD7kI4B
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/dWaWQ0MK1V https://t.co/BAUGbFNJ9d
  • IHS Markit “Services have once again been especially hard hit, but manufacturing has seen growth almost stall, blamed on a cocktail of COVID-19 and Brexit, which has led to increasingly widespread supply delays, rising costs and falling export" https://t.co/4lzdYJNqLu
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JAN) Actual: 38.8 Expected: 45 Previous: 49.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JAN) Actual: 52.9 Expected: 54 Previous: 57.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JAN) Actual: 40.6 Expected: 45.5 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Litecoin weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/48NRtK0I8O
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 45 Previous: 49.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 54 Previous: 57.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash (JAN) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 45.5 Previous: 50.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-22
Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.

Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.

Research, Research Team
Litecoin Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Litecoin

BEARISH

94.00%

6.00%

-0.59% Daily

4.50% Weekly

-24.56% Daily

-27.12% Weekly

-2.45% Daily

1.85% Weekly

Litecoin: Retail trader data shows 94.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 15.67 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55. The number of traders net-long is 0.59% lower than yesterday and 4.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.56% lower than yesterday and 27.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Litecoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Litecoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 22, 2020 when France 40 traded near 5,477.70.
2021-01-19 10:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
2021-01-19 01:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.
2021-01-18 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Litecoin
Bearish