Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.12% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
94.00%
6.00%
-0.59% Daily
4.50% Weekly
-24.56% Daily
-27.12% Weekly
-2.45% Daily
1.85% Weekly
Litecoin: Retail trader data shows 94.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 15.67 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55. The number of traders net-long is 0.59% lower than yesterday and 4.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.56% lower than yesterday and 27.12% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Litecoin prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Litecoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.
