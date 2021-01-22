Litecoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 27.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Litecoin BEARISH 94.00% 6.00% -0.59% Daily 4.50% Weekly -24.56% Daily -27.12% Weekly -2.45% Daily 1.85% Weekly

Litecoin: Retail trader data shows 94.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 15.67 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Litecoin since Nov 25 when Litecoin traded near 81.55. The number of traders net-long is 0.59% lower than yesterday and 4.50% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 24.56% lower than yesterday and 27.12% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Litecoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Litecoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.