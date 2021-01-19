EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
2021-01-18 12:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-18 22:00:00
2021-01-18 22:00:00
Dow, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: China Q4 GDP, Stronger USD in Focus
2021-01-18 01:00:00
2021-01-18 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell's Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 66.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KdbuJBLZMr
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/uET2gQBedj
  • Japanese Finance Minister Aso: - The fiscal situation of Japan has deteriorated - Virus relief cash handouts were difficult to execute - 2025 primary balance goal now more difficult to achieve - BBG
  • The Hang Seng Index surged over 2% as the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connection registered a large amount of southbound inflow, reflecting strong appetite from mainland investors. https://t.co/SRNPoDcKns
  • Central Bank of Sri Lanka leaves the Standing Deposit Facility Rate and the Standing Lending Facility Rate unchanged at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively.
  • Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s Senate hearing is in focus today. Her comments may serve as a fresh catalyst for the Greenback, after it registered a 1.5% gain over the last two weeks. https://t.co/Nfk58cLjpo
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aKU40MgWoq
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/ntPPKzgUsc
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.27%) S&P 500 (+0.36%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.32%) [delayed] -BBG
  • The ASX 200 index rebounded 0.93% on Tuesday morning, led by industrials (+1.24%), real estate (+1.14%), healthcare (+1.00%) and financials (+0.99%) sectors, while energy (-0.20%) trailed behind. https://t.co/ydIemBdta7
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.35% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.84%

49.16%

52.10% Daily

19.87% Weekly

3.86% Daily

-19.35% Weekly

23.83% Daily

-3.26% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.10% higher than yesterday and 19.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.86% higher than yesterday and 19.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

