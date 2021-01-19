EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.35% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.84% 49.16% 52.10% Daily 19.87% Weekly 3.86% Daily -19.35% Weekly 23.83% Daily -3.26% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 25 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 52.10% higher than yesterday and 19.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.86% higher than yesterday and 19.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.