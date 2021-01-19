Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.03% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 50.02% 49.98% 13.21% Daily 26.95% Weekly 1.24% Daily -10.03% Weekly 6.89% Daily 5.31% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 05 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80, price has moved 4.46% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.21% higher than yesterday and 26.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 10.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.