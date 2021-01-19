News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Sitting on Multi-Week Support Ahead of Busy Data and Events Week
2021-01-18 12:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Break Lower to End the Week, VIX Ready to Blow
2021-01-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-01-19 05:23:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-19 04:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-18 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-18 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebounds from a 6-Week Low. Now What?
2021-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall
2021-01-19 07:30:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FepOfYzUbt
  • Heads Up:🇭🇰 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.75% France 40: 0.53% FTSE 100: 0.51% US 500: 0.49% Wall Street: 0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I7VfQOMWtF
  • British Pound Outlook: GBP May Rise as Covid-19 Cases Begin to Fall - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/01/19/British-Pound-Outlook-GBP-May-Rise-as-Covid-19-Cases-Begin-to-Fall.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GBP $GBPUSD $GBPJPY https://t.co/aSim8HzN6G
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/glbdFlbhjT
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final (DEC) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Final (DEC) Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final (DEC) Actual: 0.5 Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Final (DEC) Actual: -0.3 Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-19
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.03% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.02%

49.98%

13.21% Daily

26.95% Weekly

1.24% Daily

-10.03% Weekly

6.89% Daily

5.31% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 05 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80, price has moved 4.46% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 13.21% higher than yesterday and 26.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.24% higher than yesterday and 10.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jan 05, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Nov 25, 2020 when EUR/JPY traded near 124.40.
2021-01-19 01:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jan 07, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 140.83.
2021-01-18 12:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
2021-01-12 11:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.
2021-01-11 18:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude