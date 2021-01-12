EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.9% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) Actual: -1.7% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.59% Expected: 5.28% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • 🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) Actual: 4.52% Expected: 4.38% Previous: 4.31% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/m8ifU0tRUi
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5.28% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (DEC) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.38% Previous: 4.31% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-12
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.31% Oil - US Crude: 1.63% Gold: 0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bouSAU85KR
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

2021-01-12 11:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

52.80%

47.20%

25.63% Daily

17.10% Weekly

-15.50% Daily

-24.75% Weekly

2.16% Daily

-7.25% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 52.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.63% higher than yesterday and 17.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.50% lower than yesterday and 24.75% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

