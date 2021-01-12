EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.75% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
52.80%
47.20%
25.63% Daily
17.10% Weekly
-15.50% Daily
-24.75% Weekly
2.16% Daily
-7.25% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 52.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.63% higher than yesterday and 17.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.50% lower than yesterday and 24.75% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
