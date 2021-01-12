EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 24.75% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 52.80% 47.20% 25.63% Daily 17.10% Weekly -15.50% Daily -24.75% Weekly 2.16% Daily -7.25% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 52.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.12 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90, price has moved 1.04% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.63% higher than yesterday and 17.10% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.50% lower than yesterday and 24.75% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 10:00 GMT when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.