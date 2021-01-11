FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/XjenEL4uoJ
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% Silver: -1.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZTWl399Qsg
  • Fed's Bostic: Open to tapering of asset purchases in late 2021 - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.61%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.03%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yh97Dx6iba
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.14% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1HMHBrfZ0B
  • #WTI Crude is trading above $52.0 again today after breaking through that level for the first time since February last week. $OIL $USO https://t.co/LzFqC4jm89
  • Biden says his first priority is another stimulus package. $USD $SPY
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UOVpt3CTuf
  • $AUDJPY has traded lower today after climbing to fresh two year highs last week. Is this the beginning of a trend reversal or mere consolidation before a continuation higher? $AUD $JPY https://t.co/gkPXmkRgHK
  • Canadian #Dollar Forecast: $USDCAD Key Support- #Loonie Bulls Beware - https://t.co/s7YosOW2sJ https://t.co/2xrDBwS8HR
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.

2021-01-11 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.43% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BEARISH

50.05%

49.95%

27.36% Daily

5.58% Weekly

-8.51% Daily

3.43% Weekly

6.50% Daily

4.49% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30, price has moved 3.92% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.36% higher than yesterday and 5.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.51% lower than yesterday and 3.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.
2021-01-04 09:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
2020-12-31 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish