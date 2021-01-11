FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 3.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.05% 49.95% 27.36% Daily 5.58% Weekly -8.51% Daily 3.43% Weekly 6.50% Daily 4.49% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jan 04 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30, price has moved 3.92% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 27.36% higher than yesterday and 5.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.51% lower than yesterday and 3.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 04, 2021 13:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,550.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.