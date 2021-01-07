GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Continue to Motor Along from Bullish Price Patterns
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar appears to be at a disadvantage versus the New Zealand Dollar, with NZD/CAD currently testing trendline resistance as the cross progresses towards a third consecutive daily gain. Get your $NZDCAD update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/vPpjGXV5me https://t.co/sVC8dzd9TN
  • $CADJPY rose above 81.50 today, hitting its highest point since mid December. $CAD $JPY https://t.co/eRFb8ND4KA
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TT3R7cx4q0
  • RT @Reuters: Facebook and Instagram to block Trump's account for the rest of his presidential term https://t.co/EyxOq08ARq
  • #Bitcoin passes $39,000, pushing to new record highs as rally continues. #BTC https://t.co/RMX0rhLJSi
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.78% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FJoMKaROnk
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.47% Wall Street: 1.07% France 40: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.56% FTSE 100: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/065MAIiCrc
  • US 10yr Treasury yields continue to rise, hitting 1.08% for the first time since March. $USD
  • The Euro Area flash estimates of headline inflation fell 0.3% in December, below expectations for a 0.2% fall. Meanwhile, Euro Area core inflation remained at 0.2%, printing in-line with estimates. Get your $EURUSD update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/Lh5lkoiMiz https://t.co/mupVwtEs31
  • TSLA just shy of $800 lifts Elon's net worth $185 bln according to CNBC. That kind of money for a guy that has a clear Bond villain vibe with a fascination with space is real life Moonraker stuff. Let's see if Musk can grow out a Hugo Drax beard... https://t.co/LUMrBk9riW
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.

2021-01-07 16:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.13% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

50.89%

49.11%

5.03% Daily

23.58% Weekly

-4.73% Daily

-23.13% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-4.82% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 30 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.03% higher than yesterday and 23.58% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.73% lower than yesterday and 23.13% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10.
2021-01-04 14:23:00
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.
2021-01-04 09:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
2020-12-31 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish