EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
2021-01-04 07:30:00
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold Prices Breach Key Chart Resistance and Eye Further Upside Potential
2021-01-04 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-04 03:00:00
British Pound Latest - GBP Boosted by Covid Vaccine Rollout, UK Virus Cases Surge
2021-01-04 09:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (NOV) Actual: £5.70B Expected: £4.35B Previous: £4.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Consumer Credit (NOV) Actual: £-1.539B Expected: £-1.5B Previous: £-0.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (NOV) Actual: 105.00K Expected: 82.5K Previous: 97.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (DEC) Actual: 57.5 Expected: 57.3 Previous: 55.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Ripple weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/76cRr0moMp
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £4.35B Previous: £4.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals (NOV) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 82.5K Previous: 97.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Final (DEC) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 57.3 Previous: 55.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • USDJPY below 103.00...#yen #usdjpy @DailyFX https://t.co/dy7Oai7b8A
  • 💶 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (DEC) Actual: 55.2 Expected: 55.5 Previous: 53.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.

2021-01-04 09:23:00
Research, Research Team
Ripple Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 80.49% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Ripple

BEARISH

98.23%

1.77%

-1.62% Daily

-29.07% Weekly

-25.00% Daily

-80.49% Weekly

-2.16% Daily

-32.23% Weekly

Ripple: Retail trader data shows 98.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 55.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21. The number of traders net-long is 1.62% lower than yesterday and 29.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.00% lower than yesterday and 80.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ripple prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ripple-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
2020-12-31 17:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
2020-12-28 13:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39.
2020-12-21 15:23:00
