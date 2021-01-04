Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 80.49% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
98.23%
1.77%
-1.62% Daily
-29.07% Weekly
-25.00% Daily
-80.49% Weekly
-2.16% Daily
-32.23% Weekly
Ripple: Retail trader data shows 98.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 55.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21. The number of traders net-long is 1.62% lower than yesterday and 29.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.00% lower than yesterday and 80.49% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ripple prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ripple-bearish contrarian trading bias.
