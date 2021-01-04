Ripple IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 80.49% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Ripple BEARISH 98.23% 1.77% -1.62% Daily -29.07% Weekly -25.00% Daily -80.49% Weekly -2.16% Daily -32.23% Weekly

Ripple: Retail trader data shows 98.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 55.50 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ripple since Jan 11 when Ripple traded near 0.21. The number of traders net-long is 1.62% lower than yesterday and 29.07% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.00% lower than yesterday and 80.49% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ripple prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ripple-bearish contrarian trading bias.