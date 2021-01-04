News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
2021-01-04 18:23:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-04 12:00:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-04 18:20:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-04 17:35:00
Real Time News
  • OPEC+ meeting adjourned until tomorrow at 1500GMT according to delegates. #OPEC https://t.co/DZiMW5mbQP
  • $WTI Crude sold off from around 49.50 to around 47.50, its lowest level since December 23rd. $OIL $USO https://t.co/UtnU7mMnCB
  • Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Wall Street weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XPdNQQyiaw
  • Bitcoin (BTC) just misses $35,000 before slumping below $29,000. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/2COeUCcgH9 https://t.co/SrmuRzoPli
  • Sources: UK Chief Medical Officer recommends moving UK to Level 5 Covid Alert (highest level). $GBP
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: $-0.04B Expected: $0.2B Previous: $3.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • US Dollar Index recovers from today's low of 89.45 and now trades flat on the day after rising to around 89.90 amidst broad risk-off sentiment. $DXY $USD https://t.co/2aP4SGrfcI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.36%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/r5jYv8IFYE
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.2B Previous: $3.73B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • Technical Trade Levels for #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold and more! (Webinar Archive) https://t.co/oxqSikNqRe
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.

2021-01-04 18:23:00
Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.06% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Wall Street

BEARISH

51.51%

48.49%

158.60% Daily

88.29% Weekly

-26.49% Daily

-33.06% Weekly

16.44% Daily

0.21% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 03 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70, price has moved 8.74% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 158.60% higher than yesterday and 88.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.49% lower than yesterday and 33.06% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.

