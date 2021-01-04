Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 33.06% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
51.51%
48.49%
158.60% Daily
88.29% Weekly
-26.49% Daily
-33.06% Weekly
16.44% Daily
0.21% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 51.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 03 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70, price has moved 8.74% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 158.60% higher than yesterday and 88.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.49% lower than yesterday and 33.06% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Nov 03, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,674.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.