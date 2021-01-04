FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.03% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.29% 50.71% -30.17% Daily -26.34% Weekly 77.48% Daily 42.03% Weekly 0.85% Daily -2.55% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 21 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10, price has moved 3.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.17% lower than yesterday and 26.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 77.48% higher than yesterday and 42.03% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.