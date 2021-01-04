FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
2021-01-04 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-04 12:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
2021-01-04 16:00:00
Gold Prices Breach Key Chart Resistance and Eye Further Upside Potential
2021-01-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Slides with UK PM Johnson Expected to Announce Another National Lockdown
2021-01-04 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: New Year, Old Problems for DXY Index - Key Levels
2021-01-04 15:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2021-01-03 06:00:00
  • $USDJPY hit its lowest point since last March earlier today, falling to around 102.750. $USD $JPY https://t.co/I36RtWeXUU
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/04/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-USD-XAUUSD-Surges-Up-to-Fibonacci-Resistance-GLD.html $Gold $XAU https://t.co/djP0D9VoMR
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.44% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/c4RZyN8SO1
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.61% Germany 30: 0.25% France 40: 0.13% US 500: -0.66% Wall Street: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Eiav1MU1iA
  • Chicago Fed President Evans: - Asset purchases to continue for some time - US economy should prepare for period of very low rates, more Fed balance sheet expansion - Fed's policy stance will have to be accommodative for quite a while to meet objectives and manage risks #Fed $USD
  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) seriously lagging the crypto-space surge...#bch #bitcoincash #crypto @DailyFX https://t.co/zVSePPn4wc
  • The removal of #Brexit and US stimulus uncertainty pushes equity markets higher. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/Rof0GyVGDF https://t.co/2ZA0IXf613
  • 🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 42.4 Previous: 43.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • 🇲🇽 Markit Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 42.40 Previous: 43.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-04
  • UK COVID threat level has been moved to 5 (highest level) $GBP
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10.

2021-01-04 14:23:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 42.03% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.29%

50.71%

-30.17% Daily

-26.34% Weekly

77.48% Daily

42.03% Weekly

0.85% Daily

-2.55% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 21 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10, price has moved 3.44% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.17% lower than yesterday and 26.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 77.48% higher than yesterday and 42.03% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 21, 2020 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,418.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

