EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 50.43% 49.57% 11.85% Daily 4.64% Weekly -25.70% Daily -18.24% Weekly -10.56% Daily -8.11% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 18 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91, price has moved 1.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.85% higher than yesterday and 4.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.70% lower than yesterday and 18.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.