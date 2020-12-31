EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.24% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.43%
49.57%
11.85% Daily
4.64% Weekly
-25.70% Daily
-18.24% Weekly
-10.56% Daily
-8.11% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 18 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91, price has moved 1.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.85% higher than yesterday and 4.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.70% lower than yesterday and 18.24% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
