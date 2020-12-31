EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-31 18:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-31 20:00:00
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-31 07:30:00
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.55% Germany 30: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.08% US 500: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Pq1Q1j2cSN
  • United Kingdom sails into independence with Pound at 2020 highs $GBP https://t.co/ugVszhmFtu
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/5IDX85YDr8
  • Euro continues to sell off as markets close out 2020 $EUR $USD https://t.co/0evVFeWmcJ
  • US Dollar poised for its worst year since 2017 $DXY $USD https://t.co/4a8vJxZEJL
  • Gold creeping back towards its intra-day high of $1,900 $XAUUSD #Gold https://t.co/Fzg971hGkn
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% Silver: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jhSYBqSDkw
  • Dollar, #Bitcoin , & Gold all positive as traders round out the final session of 2020 $DXY $USD $XAU https://t.co/FD0MzWd05A
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/XaylhH6RTr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vgShcu0Dy2
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91.

2020-12-31 17:23:00
Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.24% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

50.43%

49.57%

11.85% Daily

4.64% Weekly

-25.70% Daily

-18.24% Weekly

-10.56% Daily

-8.11% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 18 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91, price has moved 1.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.85% higher than yesterday and 4.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.70% lower than yesterday and 18.24% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.91. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

