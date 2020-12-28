EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.53% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.57%
50.43%
-25.64% Daily
-10.08% Weekly
12.38% Daily
25.53% Weekly
-10.34% Daily
4.93% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 18 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.29% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.64% lower than yesterday and 10.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.38% higher than yesterday and 25.53% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
