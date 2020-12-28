EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.53% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BULLISH 49.57% 50.43% -25.64% Daily -10.08% Weekly 12.38% Daily 25.53% Weekly -10.34% Daily 4.93% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 18 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.29% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.64% lower than yesterday and 10.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.38% higher than yesterday and 25.53% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.