EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-28 04:30:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-28 12:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-28 09:00:00
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-12-28 07:30:00
Gold Prices Rise as Trump Signs Stimulus Package, USD Weakens
2020-12-28 06:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-24 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sell the Rumor, Buy the News? Levels for DXY Index
2020-12-28 12:40:00
JPY 1Q Forecast: 2021 Could be the Year JPY Wakes Up
2020-12-27 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.21% France 40: 1.18% US 500: 0.94% Wall Street: 0.94% FTSE 100: 0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3fomTOu4oj
  • $AUDJPY is trading near its yearly high $AUD $JPY https://t.co/E1eQ9a3GSL
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has traded higher, even as US fiscal stimulus is formalized and a government shutdown is avoided. Get your $USD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0ULx2QUJ68 https://t.co/YHBXpSsICo
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.99% Gold: 0.75% Oil - US Crude: 0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gxsnpXbbeC
  • $EURUSD is trading above 1.2200 again today, near its yearly highs $EUR $USD https://t.co/Tt7LXbyXY1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.01%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NKojIkfluf
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.19% Gold: 0.70% Oil - US Crude: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aNlnms69QB
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.17% France 40: 0.93% US 500: 0.81% FTSE 100: 0.77% Wall Street: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Q7hm4Z3R51
  • GBP/USD is once again in breakout territory trading above the 13500 level, a level that has been in play for over a decade with more recent impact since December 2019. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/fjVFAE783g https://t.co/hz13CVweM0
  • $EURJPY is currently trading near the top of the 125.750/126.750 range carved out thus far in December $EUR $JPY https://t.co/1qtKLO0Cte
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.

2020-12-28 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.53% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

49.57%

50.43%

-25.64% Daily

-10.08% Weekly

12.38% Daily

25.53% Weekly

-10.34% Daily

4.93% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.57% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 18 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08, price has moved 0.29% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.64% lower than yesterday and 10.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.38% higher than yesterday and 25.53% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 18, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

