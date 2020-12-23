News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Oil - US Crude
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Gold
GBP/USD
USD/JPY
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 29.55% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.21%

49.79%

19.96% Daily

24.80% Weekly

-9.53% Daily

-29.55% Weekly

3.21% Daily

-9.83% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 09 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.96% higher than yesterday and 24.80% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.53% lower than yesterday and 29.55% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

