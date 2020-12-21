GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
2020-12-21 11:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD spiked this morning and is trading at its highest level since early December $USD $CAD https://t.co/LQ26gHjSRF
  • Russia is reportedly in favour of a 500kbpd increase in oil output in February
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (NOV) Actual: 0.27 Previous: 0.83 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AYM8U7yvX8
  • GBP/USD is bouncing after falling by more than 200 pips this morning $GBP $USD https://t.co/3j1LGsBcVv
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OqwAHNISw8
  • UK PM Johnson spokesman: - Cases of new COVID variant have been found in Gibraltar, Denmark and Australia - Transition period will end on Dec 31st - Significant gaps remain in trade talks and will continue to bridge those gaps
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/3nwzFfhHJP
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.44% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.48% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o32NMIGnQL
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52.

2020-12-21 13:23:00
Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.99% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.34%

49.66%

33.53% Daily

15.54% Weekly

-17.29% Daily

-21.99% Weekly

2.31% Daily

-6.74% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52, price has moved 0.02% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 33.53% higher than yesterday and 15.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.29% lower than yesterday and 21.99% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

