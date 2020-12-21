GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.99% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.34%
49.66%
33.53% Daily
15.54% Weekly
-17.29% Daily
-21.99% Weekly
2.31% Daily
-6.74% Weekly
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.34% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 11 when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52, price has moved 0.02% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 33.53% higher than yesterday and 15.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.29% lower than yesterday and 21.99% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
