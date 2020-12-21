FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.31% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.98%
50.02%
-11.61% Daily
10.37% Weekly
34.52% Daily
12.31% Weekly
6.69% Daily
11.34% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80, price has moved 1.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.61% lower than yesterday and 10.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.52% higher than yesterday and 12.31% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.