FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.98% 50.02% -11.61% Daily 10.37% Weekly 34.52% Daily 12.31% Weekly 6.69% Daily 11.34% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80, price has moved 1.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.61% lower than yesterday and 10.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.52% higher than yesterday and 12.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.