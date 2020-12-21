News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80.

2020-12-21 07:23:00
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.31% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.98%

50.02%

-11.61% Daily

10.37% Weekly

34.52% Daily

12.31% Weekly

6.69% Daily

11.34% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80, price has moved 1.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.61% lower than yesterday and 10.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.52% higher than yesterday and 12.31% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

