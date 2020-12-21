Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
2020-12-21 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.24% Germany 30: 0.22% FTSE 100: 0.10% Wall Street: -0.54% US 500: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/FbHabhBliu
  • US Indices remain in the red: DOW -0.53% NDX -0.94% S&P -1.15% $DOW $QQQ $SPY
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/6FGlNQ4jr4
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Finds Resistance at Key Zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/12/21/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Finds-Resistance-at-Key-Zone.html $CAD $USDCAD https://t.co/un6vYowzA6
  • Not hard to see where peoples heads are at: global Google search traffic filtered for 'finance' over the past 2.5 years comparing the terms 'trade', 'invest', 'bitcoin' and 'tesla' https://t.co/iOMMi0TFNE
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is catching a bid today as the coronavirus rears its ugly head and pushes global stock markets lower and U.S. index futures down with them. Get your $USD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/4pN1SblSNE https://t.co/4v7NWDxVFC
  • RT @PaulBrandITV: BREAKING: Whole of EU imposes travel ban on UK until midnight tomorrow.
  • RT @LONGCONVEXITY: *VERY LIKELY THAT PFIZER VACCINE WORKS AGAINST U.K. STRAIN: EMA
  • Gold fell after an early morning rise to $1,900, finding support around $1860 $XAU $GOLD https://t.co/EjOh3LoJQ9
  • Gold is swinging around in early Monday trade as risk-markets come under pressure in holiday-thinned trading conditions. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/3e1zQtncxC https://t.co/wQe0znCRkc
Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39.

Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39.

2020-12-21 15:23:00
Research, Research Team
Share:
Ethereum Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.03% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Ethereum

BEARISH

94.25%

5.75%

-9.53% Daily

6.87% Weekly

-33.57% Daily

-28.03% Weekly

-11.38% Daily

3.97% Weekly

Ethereum: Retail trader data shows 94.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 16.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39. The number of traders net-long is 9.53% lower than yesterday and 6.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.57% lower than yesterday and 28.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ethereum prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ethereum-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52.
2020-12-21 13:23:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Dec 14, 2020 06:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 6,515.80.
2020-12-21 07:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Dec 10, 2020 13:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 5,546.20.
2020-12-18 06:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Dec 04, 2020 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.08.
2020-12-18 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Ethereum
Bearish