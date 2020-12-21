Ethereum IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.03% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Ethereum BEARISH 94.25% 5.75% -9.53% Daily 6.87% Weekly -33.57% Daily -28.03% Weekly -11.38% Daily 3.97% Weekly

Ethereum: Retail trader data shows 94.25% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 16.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Ethereum since Dec 18 when Ethereum traded near 132.39. The number of traders net-long is 9.53% lower than yesterday and 6.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.57% lower than yesterday and 28.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ethereum prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Ethereum-bearish contrarian trading bias.